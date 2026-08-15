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Сommercial property in Batumi, Georgia

;
hotels
41
offices
4
investment properties
3
153 properties total found
Hotel 49 m² in Batumi, Georgia
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Hotel 49 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$266,222
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Commercial property 64 m² in Batumi, Georgia
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Commercial property 64 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 10/1
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$121,600
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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HOTEL FOR SALE 1st LINE OF THE SEA in Batumi, Georgia
HOTEL FOR SALE 1st LINE OF THE SEA
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Profitable Business by the Sea – Invest in the Future! We offer you a fully…
$550,000
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Hotel 54 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 54 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Description of object: This bright 2-room apartment is located on a high floor of a modern a…
$116,162
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 36 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 36 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Description of object: This modern studio apartment is located on a high floor of the Bagrat…
$91,056
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 75 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 75 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Description of object: This beautifully renovated duplex apartment with two bedrooms is loca…
$182,665
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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TekceTekce
Hotel 67 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 67 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Description of object: This beautifully presented 3-room apartment with two separate bedroom…
$164,866
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 175 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 175 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial premises 175.09 m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Islan…
$875,450
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Hotel 44 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 44 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Description of object: This stylish and well-maintained 2-room apartment is located in a mod…
$98,598
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 51 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 51 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Description of object: This high-quality 2-room apartment is located on a high floor of a mo…
$134,656
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 32 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 32 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Description of object: This modern and very well-maintained studio apartment is located in a…
$72,475
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 109 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 109 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial space 109.4 m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Island Ba…
$548,420
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Commercial property 197 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 197 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial space 197.42 m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Island B…
$987,000
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Commercial property 117 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 117 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial premises 117.41 m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Islan…
$587,060
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Commercial property 123 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 123 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial premises 123.15m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Island…
$615,000
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Hotel 42 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 42 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Description of object: This attractive 2-room apartment is located on a high floor of a resi…
$94,390
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 39 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 39 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial premises are sold in a place with high traffic.Thanks to the high ceilings (5 m),…
$84,500
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Hotel 37 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 37 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$191,172
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International Property Alerts
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Hotel 66 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 66 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$345,343
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Hotel 41 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 41 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$209,935
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Hotel 66 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 66 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$340,264
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Investment 24 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 24 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 16
Hurry up to invest in a simple and reliable source of income in the Batumi Center!Right next…
$53,000
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Hotel 64 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 64 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$342,999
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Hotel 28 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 28 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Description of object: This brand-new studio apartment is located on the 25th floor of Alpha…
$54,136
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 64 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 64 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$303,231
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Hotel 33 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 33 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$157,578
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Hotel 720 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 720 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive investment offer in the heart of Old Batumi!For sale is a functioning boutique hot…
$1,60M
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
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Hotel 64 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 64 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$305,717
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Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana in Batumi, Georgia
Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Batumi, Georgia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 28
Investment opportunity in Georgia’s first 5-star Rotana hotel, located on the first beachfro…
$155,000
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Hotel 66 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 66 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$350,421
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