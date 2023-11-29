Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Commercial
  4. Batumi

Commercial real estate in Batumi, Georgia

hotels
9
19 properties total found
Hotel 7 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 7 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€272,576
Leave a request
Hotel 22 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 22 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 22
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,64M
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 14 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 14
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€726,870
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€1,45M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kvariati, Georgia
Commercial
Kvariati, Georgia
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 4
4 star hotel Hotel rooms - 15 with the prospect of adding 9 more rooms Guaranteed income -…
€1,82M
Leave a request
Hotel 8 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 8 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
€454,294
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€590,582
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€545,152
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
Area 964 m²
For sale 4-star hotel in a tourist and recreational recreation area in Mahinjauri. The hotel…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Area 908 m²
Ready-made hotel located in Sarpi, in one of the most unique places of recreation in Georgia…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Area 500 m²
Hotel for sale in Batumi. Excellent location, fresh building and recently updated cosmetic r…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
Area 964 m²
Investment project for sale in Mahinjauri - HOTEL! Area 963.9 m2, sauna, jacuzzi, pool, bar,…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises for sale. Old city. 263 sq.m, first floor of a residential building, two…
€336,177
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 15
€73,450
Leave a request
Commercial with parking space in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with parking space
Batumi, Georgia
Area 16 m²
Underground parking 16.50 - 25.80 m2 and nbsp;
€6,360
Leave a request
Hotel in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
Area 3 000 m²
LOCATION: A 3-4 star hotel located on the fifth floor of a business center in the Old City a…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
Number of floors 13
For sale is a four-star, highly industrial, modern hotel in the late Art Nouveau style, with…
€6,36M
Leave a request
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 26
If you want to effectively invest money in a reliable and promising construction project t…
€908,587
Leave a request
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 26
If you want to effectively invest money in a reliable and promising construction project t…
€636,011
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir