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Сommercial property in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

;
hotels
3
9 properties total found
Commercial property 840 m² in , Georgia
Commercial property 840 m²
, Georgia
Area 840 m²
For sale: pool only ID: 96052
$190,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia
Hotel
Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia
Number of floors 2
🏨 Operating premium hotel for sale in the historical center of Mtskheta!Looking for a stable…
$1,18M
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Agency
SAMO GROUP
Languages
English, Русский
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 70
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Operating hotel for sale in the most popular and comfortable ski resort of Georgia - Gudauri…
$3,90M
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Exclusive Investment Opportunity! in Mtskheta — Stepantsminda — Larsi, Georgia
Exclusive Investment Opportunity!
Mtskheta — Stepantsminda — Larsi, Georgia
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
A fully operational hotel and restaurant complex is for sale in Natakhtari, offering an outs…
$1,30M
VAT
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Agency
Aura Homes
Languages
English, Русский
Warehouse for sale in Bulachauri, Georgia in Bulachauri, Georgia
Warehouse for sale in Bulachauri, Georgia
Bulachauri, Georgia
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
800 sq.m. warehouse space for sale in Bulachauri, ceiling height - 8 m., 110 sq.m. refrigera…
$180,000
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Hotel 1 060 m² in , Georgia
Hotel 1 060 m²
, Georgia
Rooms 17
Area 1 060 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The hotel has 17 rooms.The hotel is located in …
$1,34M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property in Mtskheta, Georgia
Commercial property
Mtskheta, Georgia
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
If you have experience managing a (current) hotel, you will realize that this is an investme…
$373,000
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Unique family wine house with cellar, hotel rooms, vineyard and own wine brand. in , Georgia
Unique family wine house with cellar, hotel rooms, vineyard and own wine brand.
, Georgia
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! Unique family wine house with cellar, hotel rooms, vin…
Price on request
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Commercial property 10 840 m² in Mtskheta, Georgia
Commercial property 10 840 m²
Mtskheta, Georgia
Area 10 840 m²
Mtskheta, Armazis Gorge (near the Lukoil oil base), industrial zone with non-agricultural st…
$660,000
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