Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kvareli
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kvareli, Georgia

3 properties total found
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI! in Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI!
Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI! 🌳 Location: Just…
Price on request
Leave a request
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli! in Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli!
Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli! We offer a rare opport…
Price on request
Leave a request
Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production cycle, located in Kvareli in Kvareli, Georgia
Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production cycle, located in Kvareli
Kvareli, Georgia
For Sale – Exclusive Offer! ✧ Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go