Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

905 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
SMG Palace - a 13 -storey residential complex that is located in the first line of the sea. …
$58,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 15/20
A spacious apartment is sold in Batumi with 2 bedrooms and a sea view! Parking place as a …
$105,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6
A spacious studio in a new residential complex on New Boulevard is sold. White House – A 3…
$43,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 15/18
Apartment 2+1 is sold in the new BI Residence.   Square: 66.3 m2, 15th floor.   The …
$73,500
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/20
Sale of an apartment with a separate bedroom. The apartment of the apartment opens a view …
$66,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 11/20
A apartment with a separate bedroom on the first line from the sea is sold!   Square: 41…
$63,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/12
Tekto Rakurs is a new, special residential complex in Chakvi resort, located only 50 meters …
$57,915
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Tekto Franco is a modern residential complex with a developed infrastructure, offering a com…
$124,344
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9
Palm Residence Located by the Great -Moryavilnoye Bulvar. First Linius of the Mount. Di…
$58,513
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8
36-storey residential and hotel complex of premium class on the Black Sea. The building is…
$63,595
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6
residential complex   Located the area of ​​the Old City. It is located 850 m. From the sea,…
$33,174
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/10
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$35,424
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6
Elite residential building with its own beach and restaurant on the seashore in Batumi! Al…
$39,390
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 15/20
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
$58,608
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/15
L-Quarter (L-quarter)-to be built on 7 hectares of land on New Boulevard in Batumi. The comp…
$59,500
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 16/17
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in Batumi 1 kilometer from the sea.The apartment is located on …
$60,000
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 22/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$86,982
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/13
SMG Palace - a 13 -storey residential complex that is located in the first line of the sea. …
$46,600
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 5/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$282,026
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
Take the first step towards your new home! It's so easy!The complex is the first residential…
$46,500
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 14/18
Exclusive version of luxury housing only for you!   We have created everything for a comf…
$76,780
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive proposal near the sea itself. Apartments with a sea view. The first coastline.…
$67,979
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 25/45
Reliable investment in the world brand Complex under the control of the world-known hotel …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/15
$106,920
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$80,528
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/17
New elite residential complex   combines high -quality housing, transport accessibility and …
$40,300
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/29
We offer interest -free     installments   for 48 months !! a modern complex where luxury …
$48,533
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
$54,780
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7
Want to live in luxurious apartments on the Black Sea? Then get an apartment in Batumi - a u…
$37,479
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/13
13-storey residential complex, which is located in the first line of the sea. From your f…
$36,180
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

