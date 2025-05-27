Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Batumi, Georgia

penthouses
17
multi-level apartments
6
studios
432
1 BHK
1000
377 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 14
For sale is a large studio in the elite  complex White Sails.  Block E.  Floor 4 Area 35 …
$68,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
Welcome to the world of opportunities where you can find your perfect house! This is the w…
$43,550
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 7
Welcome to the new residential complex   in the heart of Georgia — The place where dreams be…
$78,300
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 10
New apartments in a finished house by the sea, next to the botanical garden. 250 meters to…
$46,880
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9/21
a premium class complex, which combines 108 apartments built according to European standards…
$86,850
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6
The premium residential complex located in Batumi, 500 meters from the sea, in the area of ​…
$39,900
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
New apartments in a finished house by the sea, next to the botanical garden. 250 meters to…
$40,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 14
Sales Start! The best and most profitable prices! Do not miss your chance to acquire your dr…
$71,800
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4
Welcome to the world of capabilities where you can find your perfect house! Dreams of life b…
$34,320
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3
A modern residential building in Batumi, with a sea view and mountains in one minute from th…
$40,300
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Welcome to the beautiful city of Batumi - one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ge…
$58,245
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 7
Продается потрясающая, большая квартира с прямым панорамным видом на море, который никто и н…
$350,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/16
We offer a unique offer — Sales of sales apartment lifetime!
$34,980
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7
Welcome to the residential complex   In the picturesque Batumi! Did you dream of real esta…
$32,220
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/40
40-story multifunctional complex, located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenue, near « Bat…
$94,800
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/9
Your perfect housing by the sea is already waiting for you in the very heart of Batumi! Th…
$47,223
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/15
15-story apart-hotel on the new Boulevard 300 meters from the sea The complex includes: …
$74,865
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3
A business class house in Batumi in the heart of events! a place where every detail is car…
$36,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 7
Welcome to the new residential complex in the heart of Georgia - the place where dreams beco…
$78,300
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Sales have started in the ecologically clean area of ​​Batumi, on the New Boulevard, 400 met…
$44,900
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 9
Apartment on the 9th floor of Building B. The total area is 35.6 square meters. The apartmen…
$37,380
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/15
L-Quarter (L-quarter)-to be built on 7 hectares of land on New Boulevard in Batumi. The comp…
$59,500
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/14
Imagine a cozy place where the sea breeze merges with the comfort of modern life. Welcome to…
$57,330
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7
A residential complex on the Black Sea. Located a few kilometers from the center of Batumi i…
$62,999
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7
a premium class complex, which combines 108 apartments built according to European standards…
$73,340
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/22
A combination of privacy of the apartment with the convenience and services of the hotel. It…
$37,793
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Welcome to the beautiful city of Batumi - one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ge…
$56,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A modern residential building in Batumi, with a view of the sea and mountains, one minute fr…
$57,200
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
Sales have started in the ecologically clean area of ​​Batumi, on the New Boulevard, 400 met…
$37,800
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/11
installment plan up to 2 years. a suburban residential complex with a modern infrastructur…
$50,065
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

