Terraced Apartments for sale in Batumi, Georgia

penthouses
17
multi-level apartments
7
studios
385
1 BHK
898
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/19
The exclusive investment complex, Piazza Residence, is located in the city's most prestigiou…
Price on request
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/7
Buy an apartment at the best price and investing !!! Buy an apartment 200 meters from the …
$88,530
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
After months of research we have finally found the next amazing deal in Booming Batumi, just…
$56,062
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 5
Description In Batumi, on Zurab Gorgiladze Street, in the very center, a luxurious apartme…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Our Latest AWARD WINNING Deal In Booming Batumi - Fully Furnished, Oversized, Sea View Apart…
$128,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 13
a premium class complex, which combines 108 apartments built according to European standards…
$81,060
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 15/26
A chic apartment with a direct view of the sea! The premium class complex is located 5 minut…
$50,500
Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 720 m²
Floor 21/21
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase real estate in one of the most sought-after lo…
$581,000
3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Floor 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$238,425
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 7
Продается потрясающая, большая квартира с прямым панорамным видом на море, который никто и н…
$350,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 24
For sale spacious apartment with designer renovation  Agmashenebeli 1, 14th floor, 107 sq. m…
$147,000
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
