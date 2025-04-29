Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Batumi, Georgia

penthouses
17
multi-level apartments
7
studios
385
1 BHK
898
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/15
$106,920
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 12/15
$218,400
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/19
The exclusive investment complex, Piazza Residence, is located in the city's most prestigiou…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
After months of research we have finally found the next amazing deal in Booming Batumi, just…
$56,062
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/15
$106,920
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 20/20
$280,459
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/20
$173,557
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/21
? LEMONGARDEN RESIDENCE & SPA & mdash; it is a   cozy residential complex in Batumi, in the …
$1,080
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 13/15
THERME&SPA RESIDENCE. MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEW! 1 bedroom! The multifunctional complex - aparth…
$109,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Our Latest AWARD WINNING Deal In Booming Batumi - Fully Furnished, Oversized, Sea View Apart…
$128,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/20
$345,981
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 16/20
$203,273
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 15/20
$365,101
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 16/20
$402,708
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 17/20
$215,607
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/20
$164,685
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/15
$109,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 13/15
$116,750
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 15/20
$200,641
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/20
$280,978
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/20
$282,707
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5
🔥 Presales🔥350 meters from the coastline, the area of the new boulevard.Delivery of infrastr…
$37,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 18/20
$275,098
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/20
$186,388
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 13/15
$218,400
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 13/15
$109,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/40
$84,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 7
Продается потрясающая, большая квартира с прямым панорамным видом на море, который никто и н…
$350,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/20
$357,437
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/17
$109,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go