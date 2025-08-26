Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Batumi, Georgia

Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$595,946
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 734 m²
Floor 19/19
A bright, spacious five-six-room apartment is for sale, on the 19th floor of the residential…
$578,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
Triplex for sale in the heart of the Old Town of Batumi resort, 200 meters from the famous "…
$155,000
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 734 m²
Floor 19/19
For sale is a bright, spacious five-six-room apartment with a view, on the 19th floor of the…
$629,500
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$703,674
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$145,172
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 5
Description In Batumi, on Zurab Gorgiladze Street, in the very center, a luxurious apartme…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
$556,678
