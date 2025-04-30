Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
36
Kobuleti
9
Chakvi
8
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium-class house with panoramic views of the sea and mountains is for sale! The house of …
$525,050
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Autonomous Republic of Adjara

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go