  Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

34 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,511
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 3
€218,162
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
€293,305
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
€209,423
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€146,359
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€129,314
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€125,216
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
€87,411
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Adlia, Georgia
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
€68,352
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€158,433
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
A residential complex of only 15 townhouses on the side of a mountain with panoramic views o…
€150,511
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
€244,287
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
€218,162
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
€177,663
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
€153,997
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€213,110
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€130,616
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,078
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,078
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views on the Blac…
€182,107
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Adlia, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views on the Blac…
€182,107
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 235 m²
€218,162
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 244 m²
€244,287
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 244 m²
€153,997
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,078
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€293,305
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 272 m²
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€198,132
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 185 m²
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€261,095
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€151,604
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€223,000
Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
