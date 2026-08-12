Cottages for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Cottages in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Batumi
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44 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on the mountainside with panoramic views of the Bl…
$249,390
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and bright cottage for sale in the suburb of Batumi - Gonio (behind the fortress "G…
$230,000
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Buknari, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Buknari, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
An unfinished three-storey house is for sale. The land area is 663 m2. The status of the lan…
$300,000
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Buying a cottage in our village in Gonio is a profitable investment, providing a stable grow…
$170,000
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Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Chaisubani, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Chaisubani, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
A compact, very rationally designed new residential building with partial renovation is for …
$215,000
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and bright cottage for sale in the suburb of Batumi - Gonio (behind the fortress "G…
$220,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house 150 sq.m and a separate house 100 sq.m in the yard.The total area of building…
$183,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$117,910
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.A complex of elite townhouses an…
$440,949
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.A complex of elite townhouses an…
$440,949
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Close
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
We present a country complex in the style of Barn!The village is an architectural project th…
$135,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage
Batumi, Georgia
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Open the door to the luxurious world of prestigious accommodation in Batumi. We present to y…
$228,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate near the Botanical Ga…
$176,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite ecologically clean recreation area with a delight…
$168,300
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Close
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite ecologically clean recreation area with stunning …
$154,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$117,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Characteristics of the object:Located in the suburbs of Batumi, Akhalsopeli (on the highway …
$279,600
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
of the residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic …
$249,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$238,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you a new unique investment project of country real estate in the most promisi…
$175,998
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
ATTENTION! We present to you pre-sales of new premium cottages by the Black Sea!The golden b…
$224,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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