  Realting.com
  Georgia
  Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  Residential
  House
  Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
36
Kobuleti
9
Chakvi
8
74 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
RoyalResidence
$262,460
Cottage in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$322,124
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
The residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic vid…
$249,390
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
The new residential complex offering comfortable housing a few minutes from the sea. the a…
$155,700
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 120 m²
The cottage village consists of 50 towhouses in a modern style.   surrounded by houses are t…
$253,261
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
$210,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
A residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views of the Bl…
$249,390
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$176,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$514,212
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
Your new standard of life and profitable investment! Survey
$161,460
3 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
$451,717
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapreshumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapreshumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cot…
$210,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The unique complex of the premium and luxury of the class, located in the picturesque corner…
$364,485
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Green Side Kvariati - cottage complex is located in an elite ecologically clean recreation a…
$170,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We present you luxurious villas on the Black Sea coast! , become the ownership of a highly p…
$300,000
2 bedroom house in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium-class house with panoramic views of the sea and mountains is for sale! The house of …
$525,050
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Investing profitably: your freedom — Our reality: 0% tax and visa -free comfort! The modern …
$267,490
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern residential complex located in the center of Batumi, providing a comfortable space …
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project   combines 10 separate villas in 2 and 3 floors with its own courtyard and p…
$140,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
A suburban village of townhouses that combines comfort, coziness and safety. Our complex is …
$170,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$188,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,959
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Buying a cottage in our village in Gonio is a profitable investment that provides a stable i…
$220,000
