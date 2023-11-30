UAE
Georgia
Residential
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Villas
Villas for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
Villa
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
3
2
107 m²
2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea. in…
€158,433
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
2
€236,739
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 7 rooms
Murmaneti, Georgia
7
2
201 m²
3
€172,091
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
220 m²
€318,687
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
201 m²
€172,091
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
191 m²
€207,602
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view
Kobuleti, Georgia
3
1
140 m²
1
Kobuleti Village complex from Homex is a stylish project with villas located in Kobuleti, ne…
€173,001
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new. Urban comf…
€173,001
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
245 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€267,915
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
3
165 m²
A residential complex on the seashore with premium villas consisting of 14 exclusive villas …
€363,000
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
4
3
196 m²
3
Wyndham Grand Residences BATUMI GONIO VILLAS is a new exclusive development from the Europea…
€360,495
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
4
3
140 m²
2
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€127,475
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
5
4
212 m²
3
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€193,033
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa
Gonio, Georgia
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 m…
€294,000
Villa
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistri…
€181,196
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
288 m²
2
€241,291
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
240 m²
2
€318,687
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
269 m²
2
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
€236,739
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
475 m²
2
Paradise is 120 meters above sea level, in the environmentally friendly Batumi district, the…
€198,519
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
242 m²
3
€182,107
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
202 m²
3
€188,836
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
179 m²
2
€168,449
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
108 m²
1
€113,817
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Adlia, Georgia
4
2
178 m²
2
€185,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
160 m²
2
€195,765
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
176 m²
2
€150,238
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
365 m²
3
€349,645
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
352 m²
3
€347,459
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
271 m²
3
€294,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 209 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
209
2
€305,939
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
