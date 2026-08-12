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Villas for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Batumi
7
Chakvi
6
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84 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/2
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$219,784
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
The Riverside Home townhouse complex is located in Kapreshumi, a picturesque corner of Georg…
$125,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the cottage village of Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and …
$180,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of t…
$737,700
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest profitably: Your freedom is our reality: 0% tax and visa-free comfort! Modern complex…
$267,490
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Polo Villa Premium-class 4 room villas by trusted developer in the airport area of Batumi. …
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas – Elegance in every detailA complex of two-storey villas. Close to the coastline. Max…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of t…
$119,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Wyndham Grand villasWyndham Grand 5* Resortgonio400m to seaOnly 16 villas.The Villas complex…
$1,04M
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Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa
Batumi, Georgia
Comfort Houses by Batumi Villas is a modern 2 and 3 level townhouses complex under construct…
$201,600
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
The residence includes 16 exclusive villas that combine coziness, elegance and breathtaking …
$731,567
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Villa Park Fantastic 4 bed villas for sale in Chakvi village 30 min away from Batumi. By mo…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 681 m²
Number of floors 2
Hot offer in Kvariati!Spacious villa with swimming pool, panoramic views of the sea and moun…
$1,10M
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Separately standing, two-storey villa in Chakvi for sale under the Key 🔑 Near Dreamland Oasi…
$850,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Batumi, Airport DistrictFor sale three-storey villa under construction in a quiet, …
$259,000
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Villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 370 m²
Premium terraced villa for sale in Chakvi 🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi (a quiet area with excellent…
$970,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury house-townhouse in Batumi with a turnkey repair only 300 meters from Batumi Boulevard…
$155,730
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in the cottage village Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and the…
$249,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse house just 300 meters from Batumi Boulevard and the beach at an attractive …
$175,730
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa with an area of ​​145.4 m2. 250 meters from the sea. Ceiling height — 4 m. …
$380,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you luxury villas in Chakvi on the Black Sea coast! The construction site of t…
$300,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a cozy villa with designer renovation with an area of ​​165 sq.m. The villa is l…
$445,500
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale luxury villa with designer renovation with an area of ​​163.8 sq.m. The villa is lo…
$191,498
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Hill Village is a modern complex of view villas in a cozy suburb of Batumi.   The complex of…
$179,540
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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