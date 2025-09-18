On the platform

Roof Development is a development company founded in 2017. The company has three completed and two ongoing projects.

Roof Development is staffed with highly qualified employees, Which ensures the creation of advanced residential complexes.

Value

The main value of the company is to promote urban development. We are focused on quality, which is the most important thing for your life.

The mission of the company

Create a safe, healthy and cozy living environment.

The purpose of the company

Development of real estate sector and introduction of innovations in the Georgian market.

All construction of the company is funded at the initial stage, which guarantees timely completion.

Roof Development and Roof Construction create a single construction platform that combines various projects in Georgia.