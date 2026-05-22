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3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Spacious three-bedroom detached house available for long-term rent in the highly desirable P…
$4,076
per month
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Experience beachfront living at one of the most desirable coastal locations in Limassol. Th…
$5,828
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Nice 4 bedroom detached house is now available  in a very quiet area of Zakaki, with in walk…
$2,088
per month
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Fox Smart Estate Agency
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Welcome to this charming two-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Neapoli. With a comfo…
$2,090
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Modern, bright, and move-in ready — this brand new 3-bedroom apartment is located in the des…
$3,493
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Modern and stylish 2-bedroom apartment situated in the highly desirable Neapolis area, just …
$2,564
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
This New modern two-bedroom apartment for rent offers comfort and style in the sought-after…
$2,215
per month
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Fox Smart Estate Agency
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Discover this stunning brand new 3-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after residential…
$3,480
per month
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Fox Smart Estate Agency
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2 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Welcome to this charming house available for rent in the desirable Agios Athanasios - Touris…
$2,206
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Discover this spacious and well-maintained 2-bedroom apartment located in the desirable resi…
$1,684
per month
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4 bedroom house in Tersefanou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Four-Bedroom House – Spacious Living with Panoramic Views This four-bedroom residence is the…
$986
per month
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
This elegant 1-bedroom apartment is ideally situated on the 4th floor of a prestigious beach…
$1,798
per month
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