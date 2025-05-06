Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of real estate in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
9 properties total found
Office 1 188 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 188 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 188 m²
Floor 3/4
Five-Storey Office Building in Limassol's Old Town This modern office building is located i…
$47,554
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Brand new 2 bedroom grounfloor apartment for rent in Ypsonas ✅ Photovoltaic system ✅ Constr…
$1,245
per month
Land in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Land
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Plot for Rent – Ready for Immediate Development This plot is under a special development ar…
$6,227
per month
Office 1 584 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 584 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 584 m²
Floor 4/4
Five-Storey Office Building in Limassol's Old Town This modern office building is located i…
$63,406
per month
Office 2 000 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 2 000 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Brand new office warehouse built in 2024 available for rent. - 4 Container plantforms with …
$18,116
per month
Office 396 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 396 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 396 m²
Floor 1/4
Five-Storey Office Building in Limassol's Old Town This modern office building is located i…
$15,851
per month
Office 3 099 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 3 099 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 3 099 m²
Number of floors 4
Five-Storey Office Building in Limassol's Old Town This modern office building is located i…
$73,596
per month
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Stunning 4-bedroom villa for rent, offering a spacious 240m² covered area. Located in a quie…
$4,416
per month
Office 792 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 792 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 792 m²
Floor 2/4
Five-Storey Office Building in Limassol's Old Town This modern office building is located i…
$31,703
per month
