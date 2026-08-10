Pool Villas for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Olivelia Homes, Geroskipou area, Paphos. A modern project wi…
$561,702
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Olivelia Homes, Geroskipou area, Paphos. A modern project wi…
$585,358
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
For sale: Elegant two-bedroom villa in Baia, Kato Paphos, just steps from the sea. This v…
$762,770
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Artemis Villas — Elegant Three-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Garden, Pool, and Sea Views Thi…
$833,180
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite Residences — Spacious Four-Bedroom Villa with Premium Coastal Living The four-bedro…
$1,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For sale: Modern three-bedroom villa in Elysian Homes II with optional private pool. This el…
$792,108
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 261 m²
For sale: Luxurious four-bedroom villa at El Pez Luxury Living, Paphos — blending nature, hi…
$1,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Artemis Villas — Elegant Three-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Rooftop Garden This elegant th…
$809,710
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
For sale: Elegant two-bedroom villa in Baia, Kato Paphos. This exclusive beachfront developm…
$786,240
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Villa 3 rooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Olivia Homes offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, cityscape, and surrounding land…
$752,715
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Olivia Homes offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, cityscape, and surrounding land…
$893,147
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