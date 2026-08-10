Seaview Apartments for Sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seafront apartments in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

;
penthouses
21
studios
14
1 BHK
153
2 BHK
308
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
48 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Dive into the luxury and peacefulness of this property, where flaming sunsets and turquoise …
$1,61M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$518,545
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
One bedroom luxury apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtak…
$339,935
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$339,935
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$1,28M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
This apartment is designed to capture breathtaking sea views. The apartment boasts conte…
$368,743
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$339,935
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$518,545
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$1,30M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$339,935
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Dive into the luxury and peacefulness of this property, where flaming sunsets and turquoise …
$1,61M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$1,23M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$518,545
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive Boutique Development in Koloni, Paphos A truly rare opportunity to own one of onl…
$439,566
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$339,935
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Dive into the luxury and peacefulness of this property, where flaming sunsets and turquoise …
$1,38M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 314 m²
This luxury 4-bedroom villa, is located only 400 meters from the sea, combines modern design…
$1,99M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$1,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Dive into the luxury and peacefulness of this property, where flaming sunsets and turquoise …
$1,38M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
This apartment is designed to capture breathtaking sea views. The property boasts conte…
$368,743
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
This apartment is designed to capture breathtaking sea views. The apartment boasts conte…
$368,743
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$1,33M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive Boutique Development in Koloni, Paphos A truly rare opportunity to own one of onl…
$439,566
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$1,23M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
One bedroom luxury apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtak…
$339,935
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$518,545
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
This property is designed to capture breathtaking sea views. This lovely apartment boast…
$391,789
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$518,545
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$518,545
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
This apartment is designed to capture breathtaking sea views. The property boasts conte…
$368,743
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go