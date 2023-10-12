Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the city center, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
€183,750
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a panoramic view near the beach, in the prestigious area of Yeroskipou…
€850,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of sea view villas at 150 meters from the beaches, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer vill…
€1,85M
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
€1,60M
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€1,33M
Mir