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Houses with garden for sale in Trimiklini, Cyprus

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4 bedroom house in Trimiklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Trimiklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Furnished 4 bedroom detached house in the forest area of South Moniatis.Comfortable lounge/c…
$628,041
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Properties features in Trimiklini, Cyprus

with Mountain view
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