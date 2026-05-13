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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Trimiklini, Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Trimiklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Trimiklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Set in the peaceful mountain village of Trimiklini, this charming listed stone-built residen…
$246,720
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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