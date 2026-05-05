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Houses with garage for sale in Tremithousa, Cyprus

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2 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
New houses and maisonettes in a quiet residential area of Paphos. Modern architecture, spaci…
$294,724
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Properties features in Tremithousa, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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