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Сommercial property for sale in Tremithousa, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Commercial property in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Commercial property
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Located in the thriving area of Tremithousa, just 600 meters from the village center and 800…
$1,11M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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