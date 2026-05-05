Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
6
Established business Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 1 283 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 283 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 283 m²
A rare opportunity to acquire a fully completed seven-storey commercial building located on …
$11,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 2 794 m² in Moni, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 794 m²
Moni, Cyprus
Area 2 794 m²
A commercial building located at a prime corner position in the City Centre of Limassol. The…
$11,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 190 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 190 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Semi - Detached two storey building in Strovolos of Nicosia District. It is ideally situated…
$269,723
Leave a request
Restaurant in Peyia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Peyia, Cyprus
Located on a hill in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Peyia, this land plot offers a rare c…
$1,99M
Leave a request
Shop 78 m² in Polemi, Cyprus
Shop 78 m²
Polemi, Cyprus
Area 78 m²
Premium Commercial Showroom – Polemi Main Road A rare commercial opportunity located on the…
$181,601
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 4 174 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 4 174 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 174 m²
Flagship Class A premium commercial building in Limassol's most prestigious business corrido…
$20,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 80 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 80 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 80 m²
For Sale: 2 Identical Commercial Shops – Engomi, Nicosia Each property features 80 sq.m. of …
$375,267
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 1/4
Located in the heart of Limassol, this Class A+ commercial development is designed for compa…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Modern luxury office floor in Agia Fyla, Limassol, offering an exceptional working environme…
$3,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 005 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 005 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 005 m²
New-generation residential complex in a prestigious green area of Limassol — Agios Nicolaos.…
$5,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 362 m² in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office 362 m²
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Area 362 m²
Office / Shop for Sale – Agios Ioannis Area Spacious commercial property available for sale …
$1,46M
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/4
Located in the heart of Limassol, this Class A+ commercial development is designed for compa…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go