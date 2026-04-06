Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Palodeia
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

сommercial properties
4
1 property total found
Shop in Palodeia, Cyprus
Shop
Palodeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Commercial Shop – Prime Retail Space in Palodia (Blocks A & B) This commercial shop is part …
$369,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go