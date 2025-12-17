Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Palodeia
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Commercial property in Palodeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Palodeia, Cyprus
A magnificent listed building with large land for sale near Palodia, suitable for a hotel, …
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant in Limassol, Cyprus
Restaurant
Limassol, Cyprus
$1,74M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go