Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Palodeia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residence with a swimming pool in the prestigious suburb od Limassol, Palodia, Cyp…
$384,905
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
$612,482
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 9…
$596,603
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
4 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Four bedroom under construction  penthouse apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Provin…
$591,506
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Palodeia, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go