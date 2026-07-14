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Duplexes in Oroklini, Cyprus

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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 2
A 2-bedroom duplex apartment (Unit 202) on the second floor of Kalamon Gran View II, a bouti…
$375,710
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