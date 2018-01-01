  1. Realting.com
New residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€185,000
;
13
About the complex

We offer apartments with verandas and parking spaces.

Completion - April, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Parquet in the bedrooms
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Video intercom
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Pre-installation for electric shutters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the center of Limassol and all necessary infrastructure.

New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

New residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€185,000
