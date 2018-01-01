New residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus

We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view, parking spaces, storerooms.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
The residence features a garden.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Irrigation system
Marble floor
Parquet floor in the bedrooms
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Air conditioning
Solar water heating
Pre-installation for alarm system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Beach - 400 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
Airport - 17 km
Restaurant - 250 meters
We offer a villa with a swimming pool 8 x 4 m, a garden, a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains, and Paphos.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double glazing
Central heating
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Fitted wardrobes
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, 10 minutes drive from Paphos.
School - 2 km
Beach - 3 km
Shops - 2 km
Bars - 3 km
Restaurants - 4 km
Paphos - 5 km
Peyia - 5 km
Coral Bay - 5 km
Golf course - 5 km
Marina - 5 km
Paphos Airport - 15 km
Larnaca Airport - 140 km
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a roof-top swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a parking, storerooms, barbecue and lounge areas, a gym.
Completion - August, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart Home" system
Modern kitchen appliances
Marble floor
Grohe sanitary ware
Video intercom
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few minutes drive from the center of Paphos.
Beach - 2 km
Airport - 17 km
School - 100 meters
City center - 6 km
Shopping mall - 4 km