Gated residence near the British UCLan University, beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus

from
€250,320
About the complex

The project ias a part of the British University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

In the territory You'll find an underground parking, a swimming pool, a gym, sports grounds and a table tennis, bike paths, green areas.

Completion - March, 2023.

Features of the flats

On each floor there is a kitchen, a living area, a veranda.

All the units are furnished and have private bathrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Blue-Flag beaches, highways, and the center of Larnaca.

  • Larnaca - 20 km (16 minutes)
  • Ayia Napa - 35 km (20 minutes)
  • Larnaca International Airport - 20 minutes
  • All necessary infrastructure - 2 minutes
  • Highway - 2 minutes
  • Beaches - 5 minutes
Pyla, Cyprus

