Houses for sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

4 room house in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 253 m²
4 Bedroom mansion in Agios Afanasios. Consists of the internal premises (first and second fl…
€620,000
3 room house in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms in Mesa Gaitonia in excellent condition. It has a plot area of 446 sq…
€450,000
3 room house in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 222 m²
The project consists of nine apartments and two luxury villas, creating a strong sense of co…
€1,38M
4 room house in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Energy efficiency «A»
€750,000
6 room house in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Area 586 m²
€1,20M
4 room house in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Apartment house 3+1 for sale in the area of Agia Phila, partially furnished. The house is in…
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€1,38M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€860,400
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 315 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
€465,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€632,875
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,10M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
€390,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€8,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
GROSS AREA DATA - Plot size: 809m2 - Bedrooms: 5 - Property levels: 4 - Car parking 2(covere…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€547,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,10M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious 5 bedrooms villa with breathtaking sea views, located in a pleasant neighbourhood …
€2,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
Project features:This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area of Limassol a…
€1,48M

