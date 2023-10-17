Houses for sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

UAE
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
253 m²
4 Bedroom mansion in Agios Afanasios. Consists of the internal premises (first and second fl…
€620,000
Recommend
3 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
180 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms in Mesa Gaitonia in excellent condition. It has a plot area of 446 sq…
€450,000
Recommend
3 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
222 m²
The project consists of nine apartments and two luxury villas, creating a strong sense of co…
€1,38M
Recommend
4 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
240 m²
Energy efficiency «A»
€750,000
Recommend
6 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
586 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room house
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
230 m²
Apartment house 3+1 for sale in the area of Agia Phila, partially furnished. The house is in…
€660,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
3
265 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
191 m²
1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€860,400
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
310 m²
3
For sale 0-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
239 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
376 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
4
315 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 315 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
€465,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
7
4
500 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
7
4
600 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
7
3
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
152 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€632,875
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
5
2
400 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
1
144 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
€390,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
7
4
675 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€8,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
450 m²
1
GROSS AREA DATA - Plot size: 809m2 - Bedrooms: 5 - Property levels: 4 - Car parking 2(covere…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
223 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€547,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
3
600 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
4
350 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
330 m²
1
Luxurious 5 bedrooms villa with breathtaking sea views, located in a pleasant neighbourhood …
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
580 m²
1
Project features:This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area of Limassol a…
€1,48M
Recommend
Properties features in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
