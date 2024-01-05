UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Mesa Geitonia
Residential properties for sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
apartments
61
houses
22
Clear all
83 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
130 m²
3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
81 m²
3
New residence with a parking in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer t…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
119 m²
5
New residence with a gym close to the beach and the town center, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
113 m²
3
New residence with a gym in a popular area, Agios Athanasios, Cyrpus We offer spacious prem…
€595,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
89 m²
3
Low-rise residence with a parking, Mesa Getonia, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking sp…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
204 m²
1/2
For sale 1-storey villa of 204 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room wi…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
101 m²
3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 650 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
133 m²
3
New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus …
€395,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
138 m²
3
New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, C…
€648,800
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
52 m²
3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
€227,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
50 m²
4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
257 m²
3
Modern residence with a parking, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartments with a panora…
€1,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with kitchen
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
57 m²
4
New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Lima…
€252,450
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
79 m²
5
New luxury residence with a view of the sea, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer sea view apa…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
50 m²
3
Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the coast, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer a…
€247,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
2
101 m²
Welcome to this exceptional three-story residential complex nestled in the heart of Limassol…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
1
64 m²
Welcome to this exceptional three-story residential complex nestled in the heart of Limassol…
€242,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
3
265 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€1,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
2
134 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€670,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
2
114 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
123 m²
5
Residential complex with spacious terraces, close to business centre and beach, Agios Athana…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
83 m²
5
New luxury residence with a swimming pool and conference rooms, Limassol, Cyprus The modern…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
3
149 m²
Experience modern luxury in Limassol's exclusive Agios Athanasios area at this premium-class…
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
2
98 m²
Experience modern luxury in Limassol's exclusive Agios Athanasios area at this premium-class…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
1
75 m²
Experience modern luxury in Limassol's exclusive Agios Athanasios area at this premium-class…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
191 m²
1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€860,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
2
113 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 113 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€374,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
1
76 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€252,450
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
4
238 m²
Welcome to this luxurious penthouse located in a prestigious gated complex in Mesa Geitonia,…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
5
211 m²
Do you want to embody and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle? Perhaps this modern residential…
€2,22M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL