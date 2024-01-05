Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

apartments
61
houses
22
83 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
€900,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a parking in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer t…
€390,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a gym close to the beach and the town center, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
€580,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a gym in a popular area, Agios Athanasios, Cyrpus We offer spacious prem…
€595,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with a parking, Mesa Getonia, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking sp…
€420,000
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 1-storey villa of 204 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room wi…
€720,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 650 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
€620,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus …
€395,800
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, C…
€648,800
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
€227,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€250,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a parking, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartments with a panora…
€1,06M
1 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with kitchen in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with kitchen
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Lima…
€252,450
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a view of the sea, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer sea view apa…
€270,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the coast, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer a…
€247,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Welcome to this exceptional three-story residential complex nestled in the heart of Limassol…
€490,000
1 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Welcome to this exceptional three-story residential complex nestled in the heart of Limassol…
€242,000
Villa 3 rooms in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€1,38M
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€670,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€490,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with spacious terraces, close to business centre and beach, Agios Athana…
€550,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a swimming pool and conference rooms, Limassol, Cyprus The modern…
€410,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Experience modern luxury in Limassol's exclusive Agios Athanasios area at this premium-class…
€890,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Experience modern luxury in Limassol's exclusive Agios Athanasios area at this premium-class…
€380,000
1 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Experience modern luxury in Limassol's exclusive Agios Athanasios area at this premium-class…
€275,000
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€860,400
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 113 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€374,000
1 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€252,450
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Welcome to this luxurious penthouse located in a prestigious gated complex in Mesa Geitonia,…
€800,000
4 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 211 m²
Do you want to embody and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle? Perhaps this modern residential…
€2,22M
Properties features in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
