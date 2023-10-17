Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Mesa Geitonia

Commercial real estate in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

offices
12
shops
5
22 properties total found
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Area 597 m²
Floor 1
€3,00M
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Area 605 m²
Floor 5
Office for sale with a roof garden on the fifth floor in a building under construction. It i…
€5,30M
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Area 67 m²
€611,000
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
€1,40M
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
One-of-a-kind opportunity located in the heart of Limassol, close to highway and all main ro…
Price on request
Commercial in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
New Modern, top quality offices on the first floor of one of the most iconic business buildi…
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Luxury offices are on the second floor of a commercial building with easy acess to the highw…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial building in Mesa Geitonia area of Limassol city. In walking distance to …
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 566 m²
Number of floors 1
Specification:➢ 1st floor 870 m2➢ Extra floor 471 м2➢ Toilets: 4First floor consist of kitch…
€3,04M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating an…
€3,00M
