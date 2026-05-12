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Monthly rent of houses with garden in Lofou, Cyprus

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4 bedroom house in Lofou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Discover this beautiful and spacious home available for rent in the charming village of Lofo…
$2,697
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Lofou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
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