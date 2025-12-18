Show property on map Show properties list
Rent houses per month in Lofou, Cyprus

1 bedroom house in Lofou, Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Lofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover this beautiful house available for rent in the charming village of Lofou. Built in …
$1,037
per month
4 bedroom house in Lofou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Discover this beautiful house available for rent in the charming village of Lofou. Built in …
$2,189
per month
