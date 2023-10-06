Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Trachoni
6
Ypsonas
4
252 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€523,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 356 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 356 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Do you dream of heaven on earth? We present a grandiose project on the first coastline in Ga…
€59,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project will be located in Northern Cyprus in the Bakhcheli area. In the project the…
€162,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor and…
€365,000
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 191 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€860,400
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
The new unique project consists of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast…
€979,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new, large-scale project in Esentep Complex includes 988 obje…
€140,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€1,85M
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€1,34M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
€1,19M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€940,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new project with a cozy park area in the village of Yenibogaz…
€110,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
€163,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the heart of Esentepe, consisting of 522 apartments, from stud…
€146,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
€116,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new project surrounded by a tropical garden in Northern Cypru…
€125,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€232,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new luxurious residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The proj…
€147,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€180,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
€174,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in one of the most attractive investment…
€147,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex in eastern Kyrenia, the Bahcheli region offers you the Bahamas. Th…
€163,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€580,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
An excellent offer for those who want to live in a quiet area near the big city. The new mod…
€522,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
 We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is …
€187,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Offer for those who want to invest in real estate in Northern Cyprus. A feature of this proj…
€127,000
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with children playground in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with children playground
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
€431,500

