Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

107 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
4
119 m²
4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
€640,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
300 m²
23
Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limas…
€3,30M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
202 m²
€1,19M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€940,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
203 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€770,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
7
662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,35M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
229 m²
€630,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€1,40M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
6
184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€610,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€420,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€3,40M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
163 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€588,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
248 m²
8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€930,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
8
295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
€575,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
7
880 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€2,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
140 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€477,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€680,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
6
322 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€610,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
140 m²
1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€500,500
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
6
1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€11,50M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
59 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
157 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€1,29M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
328 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€2,25M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
172 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,11M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
200 m²
1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€900,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
6
230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€900,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
187 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
€400,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
360 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
285 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€880,000
Recommend
