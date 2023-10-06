Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

107 properties total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
€640,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 23
Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limas…
€3,30M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
€1,19M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€940,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€770,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,35M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
€630,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€1,40M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€610,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€650,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€420,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€3,40M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€588,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€930,000
6 room house with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
€575,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 880 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€2,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€477,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€680,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 322 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€610,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€500,500
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€11,50M
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€400,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€1,29M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€2,25M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,11M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€900,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€900,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
€400,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€880,000

