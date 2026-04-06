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Long-term rent of warehouses in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Warehouse 400 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Warehouse 400 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
Position your business in a highly accessible and strategic location with this 400 sq.m. war…
$4,056
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
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