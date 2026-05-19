Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Other

Long-term rent of in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

;
Other Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Other 900 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Other 900 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
This exclusive new development, scheduled for delivery in September 2026, showcases contempo…
$24,612
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Other 900 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Other 900 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
This exclusive new development, scheduled for delivery in September 2026, showcases contempo…
$24,612
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Realting.com
Go