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Mansions for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
For sale: Spacious 121 m² maisonette located in the sought-after area of Agia Filaxi. This w…
$408,677
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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