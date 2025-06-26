Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 301 m²
Sevierra Villas is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for co…
$1,40M
3 bedroom townthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
We offer you exclusive 3-storey apartments in the center of Limassol, just 200 meters from t…
$790,519
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Vespera Gardens is a luxurious villa in Limassol, located in a peaceful and scenic area. Wit…
$918,711
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 278 m²
Sevierra Villas is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for co…
$2,56M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 277 m²
Sevierra Villas is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for co…
$1,98M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Vespera Gardens is a luxurious villa in Limassol, located in a peaceful and scenic area. Wit…
$2,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Vespera Gardens is a luxurious villa in Limassol, located in a peaceful and scenic area. Wit…
$686,380
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Pineview Sanctuary is a luxurious villa in Cyprus, surrounded by scenic natural views and pe…
$807,957
3 bedroom townthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Marvista Residences is a residential complex of private homes designed with accessible elega…
$755,643
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 281 m²
Sevierra Villas is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for co…
$1,40M
