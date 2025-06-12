Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
501
restaurants
3
hotels
5
offices
258
Show more
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 1 220 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 220 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 220 m²
Two industrial plots with buildings located in the area of Panthea parish of Mesa Geitonia M…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go