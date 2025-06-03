Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

3 properties total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
Modern 2-Bedroom Sea View Penthouse in Agios Athanasios, Limassol This stunning two-bedro…
$2,267
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in the prestigious Columbia area, Limassol. This stunning resi…
$7,367
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
This stylish modern project is located in one of Limassol’s best neighborhoods, Papas, which…
$5,045
per month
