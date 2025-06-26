Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses in Germasogeia, Cyprus

7 properties total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
For Rent – 2-Bedroom Penthouse in Germasogeia, Limassol 🏢 Top Floor (3rd) Penthouse in a sm…
$1,556
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
Beautiful and unique 4 bedroom apartment with private roof garden in Germasogeia on the seco…
$4,389
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4
Utilities such as water, electricity, annual refuse collection and internet are payable extr…
$6,261
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Modern two-level penthouse with four bedrooms, a private pool, and fully furnished, located …
$6,830
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse with a gorgeous view of the sea, city and mountains! From the owner. Limassol. Ger…
$2,846
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Stunning 3-bedroom penthouse for rent in Potamos Germasoyia, near Columbia. This fully furni…
$5,919
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
The rent price + common expenses + 2 security deposits against damages. Utilities such as …
$3,984
per month
