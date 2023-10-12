Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€440,000
1 room Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€167,990
3 room cottage with storage room, with parking covered, with veranda in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with storage room, with parking covered, with veranda
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
Three bedroom detached resale house for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The hous…
€110,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€450,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
Horizon Heights Residences is the location for 20, three/four bedroom homes that come with a…
€320,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€260,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€280,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€380,000

