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Villas with garden for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

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Ypsonas Municipality
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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale: Discover this beautiful detached villa offering comfort and style in the heart of …
$3,36M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
A spacious detached villa for sale in Ypsonas, set on a large 640 sq.m. plot, offering 200 s…
$698,658
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