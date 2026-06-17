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Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Floor 2
A premium brand-new office for sale in a modern commercial development in the sought-after K…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 2 790 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 2 790 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 45
Area 2 790 m²
Hotel Apartment Complex for Sale – Tombs of the Kings, Paphos. Excellent investment o…
$10,43M
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Shop 90 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 90 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 90 m²
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a fully operational and established food business in a…
$115,930
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Commercial property in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol, Cyprus
Located on Agiou Andreou Street, one of the most prominent roads in the historic centre of L…
$1,73M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Floor 4
A premium brand-new office for sale in a modern commercial development in the sought-after K…
$1,48M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 145 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 145 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 145 m²
Office for sale in the heart of Limassol. 145 sqm total covered area Located on the 2nd flo…
$486,087
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Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
A premium brand-new office for sale in a modern commercial development in the sought-after K…
$1,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Floor 1
A premium brand-new office for sale in a modern commercial development in the sought-after K…
$1,34M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Revenue house 900 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Revenue house 900 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 20
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
This is a premium residential complex located in the heart of the city of Paphos, just a sho…
$5,13M
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Commercial property 3 026 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 026 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 20
Area 3 026 m²
Introducing a premier commercial property nestled in the heart of Limassol, boasting nine fl…
$17,71M
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Shop 100 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Goodwill In the heart of city center Agia Zoni is available now. It features one kitchen wi…
$92,186
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Office 194 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 194 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 194 m²
A luxury development in the heart of Limassol's city center. Spanning four floors, these met…
$2,01M
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