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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

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5 bedroom villa in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Modern furnished 5 bedroom villa in a prestigious location walking distance to the Parklane …
$7,993
per month
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