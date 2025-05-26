Show property on map Show properties list
Rent villas per month in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The villa offers 4 bedrooms, each with its own terrace and incredible views, 4 bathrooms, sp…
$7,907
per month
6 bedroom villa in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
FLEUR DE MER N-3 - NEXT TO PARKLANE Land 260 m2, Covered area House + basement 246 m2, Roof…
$7,907
per month
