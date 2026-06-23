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Monthly rent of houses with garden in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

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bungalows
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2 properties total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This beautifully presented and well-appointed 4-bedroom bungalow is ideally situated in the …
$3,440
per month
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This beautifully presented and well-appointed 4-bedroom bungalow is ideally situated in the …
$3,440
per month
Leave a request
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