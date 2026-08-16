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Duplexes in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom duplex is located in one of the most exclusive seafront areas of Li…
$2,21M
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