Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

1 BHK
48
2 BHK
56
3 BHK
45
4 BHK
19
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
For sale: Spacious field in the serene area of Pyrgos Lemesou. This large plot measures 4,00…
$218,941
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 3/6
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/7
$2,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
OneOne
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go